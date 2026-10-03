UAE

Join Mleiha National Park in Sharjah on October 4, 2026 for Saturn Opposition at the Mleiha Eye, featuring expert-led astronomy learning and telescope views of Saturn’s rings and moons under dark desert skies

SHARJAH: Mleiha National Park has invited astronomy enthusiasts, families and curious minds to observe Saturn at one of its most favourable viewing moments of the year during Saturn Opposition on 4th October 2026.

Hosted at the Mleiha Eye, the five-hour experience places scientific learning, telescope-led observation and the beauty of Mleiha’s desert night sky at its heart.

Saturn reaches opposition when Earth is positioned between the Sun and Saturn, causing the planet to appear directly opposite the Sun from Earth’s perspective, and making it brighter and more visible in the night sky.

The annual astronomical alignment provides an excellent opportunity to observe Saturn, its distinctive rings and moons through telescopes, offering visitors an introduction to one of the solar system's most recognisable planets.

By turning this annual celestial alignment into an accessible, guided learning experience, Mleiha National Park is helping cultivate greater public awareness of astronomy, planetary science and the value of dark-sky observation. Through expert interpretation and close-up telescope viewing, the park enables visitors of all ages to move beyond simply looking at the night sky and gain a deeper understanding of the celestial events that shape it.

The event offers a compact and personal format, allowing guests to spend the evening learning more about planetary observation and the night sky.