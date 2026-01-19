MoF Receives International Accreditation for Future Readiness and Business Agility



The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has been awarded the International Accreditation for Future Readiness and Business Agility – Gold/Leading Level by the International Business Agility Institute (TIBAI).

The accreditation was given in recognition of the strength of MoF’s institutional ecosystem and its advanced capabilities in future readiness, business flexibility, and agility in responding to change, as well as its ability to anticipate future developments through a structured and clearly defined approach to managing transformations.

The Ministry has successfully met all requirements and criteria of the strategic and operational framework for future readiness and business agility across all sectors and departments. This achievement resulted in outstanding performance outcomes under the world’s only internationally accredited model for future readiness and business agility.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector, said, “This international accreditation demonstrates the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to adopting an integrated institutional methodology based on future readiness and agility. This approach plays a key role in strengthening our ability to anticipate changes and manage transformations efficiently, supporting the sustainability of institutional performance in line with a clear strategic vision."

Al Yateem added, "We view this achievement as a significant milestone in our institutional development journey. Not only does it reinforce a culture of proactive work, but it also enhances the integration of strategic and operational frameworks and reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to applying global best practices. This aligns with our future aspirations and boosts the efficiency of the government financial ecosystem."

The internationally accredited framework developed by TIBAI comprises 61 standards and 1,500 scoring points, covering multiple pillars and dimensions, including future readiness; building dynamic agile capabilities; fostering an agile institutional culture; agile leadership; agile finance; agile processes; agile technology and digital enablement; and agile services.

It also incorporates both the Strategic Framework for Future Readiness and Agility and the Operational Framework for Future Readiness and Agility, as announced by the International Business Agility Institute. This reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to adopting the model’s standards as a core operating approach, supporting its ambition to become a leading and innovative institution aligned with global best practices.

TIBAI, headquartered in the United Kingdom, developed the world’s first internationally accredited model for Future Readiness and Business Agility, which comprehensively addresses future readiness and business agility across all activities and domains in both the public and private sectors.