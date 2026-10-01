Mohamed AlMulla: Transformation is not a single project, but building an organisation equipped for the next era of media

UAE

Dubai Media CEO highlights transformation, growth opportunities and the organisation's role in supporting Dubai's position as a leading media hub.

"I want Dubai Media to be recognised as an organisation that combines strong national purpose with the confidence to innovate. We should be trusted by our audiences, attractive to creative talent and partners, and recognised for the quality of what we create. Most importantly, we should be contributing to a stronger media sector and creating greater opportunities for Emirati and Arab creativity," Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media.

Dubai: Dubai Media aims to be recognised as an organisation that combines strong national purpose with the confidence to innovate, according to Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media.

AlMulla made the remarks during a gathering of media professionals, advertising agencies, brands and industry partners, where he reflected on key milestones achieved over the past year and outlined the organisation's strategic direction for its next phase.

As Dubai Media looks to the future, what is the biggest transformation taking place across the organisation today?

Mohamed AlMulla: The biggest shift is that we are transforming Dubai Media as a whole, rather than treating content, technology, commercial growth and audience engagement as separate areas. As the industry evolves, our focus is on connecting these capabilities more effectively, strengthening original content and digital platforms, developing deeper commercial relationships and investing in our people. Transformation for us is not a single project or platform; it is about building an organisation equipped for the next era of media.

Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media

Where do you see the greatest opportunities for Dubai Media to create new value and sustainable growth over the next five years?

Mohamed AlMulla: Content will remain at the centre, but the opportunity around it is becoming much broader. Intellectual property, digital distribution, technology, partnerships and new audience experiences all create additional avenues for growth. This comes as the MENA media market is projected to grow from US$17 billion in 2024 to US$20.6 billion by 2028. Our priority is to build a more diversified and sustainable organisation that can continue reinvesting in content, talent and innovation.

What role can Dubai Media play in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global media hub?

Mohamed AlMulla: Dubai already has a strong foundation, with around 25,000 private media companies employing 120,000 people, while the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP increased from 0.49% in 2022 to 1.42% in 2025. Dubai Media can build on that momentum by creating opportunities for talent and original ideas, embracing innovation and strengthening connections with the wider industry. We want our own progress to contribute to the continued development and competitiveness of Dubai’s media sector.

What do you want Dubai Media to represent five years from now, both in the UAE and across the region?

Mohamed AlMulla: I want Dubai Media to be recognised as an organisation that combines strong national purpose with the confidence to innovate. We should be trusted by our audiences, attractive to creative talent and partners, and recognised for the quality of what we create. Most importantly, we should be contributing to a stronger media sector and creating greater opportunities for Emirati and Arab creativity.