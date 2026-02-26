Mohamed bin Zayed and Seoul Envoy Discuss Expanding Strategic Cooperation

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, regarding cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to further strengthen ties as part of their Special Strategic Partnership.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea for Strategic Economic Cooperation, during a meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Kang Hoon-sik conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked the envoy to convey his greetings to His Excellency Lee Jae-myung and his wishes for further development for the Republic of Korea and its people, as well as continued growth in bilateral relations.

The meeting addressed the development of UAE-Republic of Korea cooperation as part of their Special Strategic Partnership, as well as ways to further strengthen relations, particularly in priority sectors, including advanced technology, artificial intelligence, the economy, energy, defence technology, education, culture, and other fields.

The two sides also reviewed the outcomes of the state visit undertaken by His Excellency Lee Jae-myung to the UAE last November, noting that the visit strengthened strategic relations between the two countries and expanded avenues for future cooperation in support of shared growth and prosperity in key sectors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of senior state officials.