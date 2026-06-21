Mohamed bin Zayed: The father is the support, the role model, and the symbol of giving and dedication

UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlights values of giving, dedication and family strength on Father's Day

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that fathers are a source of support, a role model, and a symbol of giving and dedication for the happiness, stability and security of the family.

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that fathers are a source of support, a role model, and a symbol of giving and dedication for the happiness, stability and security of the family.

In a post on his official account on X, His Highness said: “The father is the support, the role model, and the symbol of giving and dedication for the happiness, stability, and security of the family. On ‘Father’s Day,’ we remember our father Zayed, may God have mercy on him, the symbol of fatherhood that built a nation with wisdom, mercy, love, and responsibility.

"We salute every father who follows this path, caring for his family with love, instilling in his children authentic values and morals, and opening before them the doors of hope and the future so that our families always remain a source of strength for our society and progress for our nation. May God bless the fathers in the Emirates and the world, and have mercy on those who have departed from our world.”