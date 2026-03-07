Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE is Resilient; "Its Skin is Thick and Its Flesh is Bitter"

Emirates 24/7– UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered a message of national resolve and solidarity, affirming the federation's steadfastness through the loyalty of its people and the cohesion of its society.

During a visit to those injured in recent events at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the President emphasized that the safety of both citizens and residents remains the nation’s highest priority. "They are in our care (a debt we carry); their safety is our collective responsibility," His Highness stated, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and a safe return to their families.

The President extended his gratitude to the UAE Armed Forces for their "heroic and distinguished" role, alongside the Ministry of Interior, security agencies, and civil defense units. He noted that their actions reflect a deep-seated sense of national belonging that honors the state. In a poignant nod to the UAE's expatriate community, His Highness praised their honorable stances during recent challenges, affirming that "they are our family too," and expressing pride in the loyalty they have shown toward their second home.

In a rare gesture of leadership humility, the President asked for the community’s forbearance regarding any potential shortcomings necessitated by exceptional wartime conditions. "I ask for your understanding if any shortfall occurs," he said, underscoring that the protection of the nation and its people is not merely a duty but a "sacred obligation" and a personal vow to exert every effort for the country’s security, expressing his pride in belonging to a nation of such dedicated people.

Issuing a sharp warning to the nation's detractors, His Highness cautioned against misinterpreting the UAE’s model of peace and prosperity as a sign of weakness. Highlighting a core of unwavering resilience, he remarked:

"Do not be deceived by the UAE... its skin is thick and its flesh is bitter to swallow."

The metaphor serves as a stark reminder of the nation’s deterrence capabilities, signaling that the UAE possesses the resolve to repel any threat to its sovereignty and remains difficult to break.

Closing on a note of absolute optimism, the President set a clear vision, stating: "We are in a period of war, and I promise to fulfill the duty of protecting our country and our people." He vowed that the UAE would emerge from current challenges "stronger and more dignified," asserting that the best days are yet to come. The address highlighted a unique state of national convergence, with the UAE community standing united behind a leadership that serves as a "great mountain" of stability, as the nation continues its ascent toward a secure and proud future.