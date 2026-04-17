Mohammed Al Gergawi: The UAE continues to consolidate a unique government model

UAE

The statement came during the Government Priorities Forum, which was organised by the Government Accelerator Center at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed that the UAE, with a proactive leadership vision and the directives of its wise leadership, continues to consolidate a unique government model based on integration and team spirit, based on foreseeing the future, turning challenges into opportunities, and enhancing readiness for the next phase through flexible government priorities, keeping pace with global developments and achieving societal impact.

The statement came during the Government Priorities Forum, which was organised by the Government Accelerator Center at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, with the participation of more than 40 federal entities, and in the presence of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

Accelerating the transformation is the title of the next phase

H.E. Mohammed Al Gergawi said: "The next phase of the UAE is titled accelerating the transformation towards quality projects and policies within the most impactful government priorities . . . and in line with a new phase of economic growth."

His Excellency also stressed that "the directives of the wise leadership are to keep pace with the changes and prepare for a phase that bears more accelerated economic, societal and developmental growth."

During the meeting, His Excellency the Minister also stressed that the accelerated global challenges call for the development of government thinking tools, and the redefinition of the concepts of excellence and competitiveness in line with global transformations, and explained that the joint work teams lead the design and implementation of transformational and qualitative projects, based on integration between the entities and accelerating achievement, in a way that enhances the country's readiness for the next stage, achieves a tangible positive impact on the life of the community, and contributes to consolidating the UAE's leadership globally.

Upcoming government priorities to enhance future readiness

The forum witnessed a comprehensive review of a package of future government priorities, through two main stages: the first focused on evaluating current government projects according to impact and priority criteria, while the second was dedicated to developing integrated models for joint government projects that support the achievement of the goals of the next phase.

The participants also discussed rearranging government priorities to keep pace with global changes, enhance the UAE's readiness through quality projects that focus on future growth opportunities, in addition to reviewing methodologies to accelerate implementation and efficiently direct resources towards the most impactful initiatives.

The forum also included the presentation of the most prominent transformational projects that reflect the UAE's approach to turning challenges into opportunities, in addition to reviewing existing projects that have achieved a positive impact at the national level, and new initiatives developed based on promising development opportunities in vital sectors.