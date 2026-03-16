Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian And Charity Establishment Provides AED 192.6 Million In Aid To 26 Countries In 2025

UAE

The total expenditure of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment during 2025 reached AED 192.6 million, according to the Establishment’s financial report. This aid covered 26 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe, distributed among the health, educational, and social sectors within an integrated approach that prioritizes the human element first.

The Establishment continues to fulfill its humanitarian mission, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate sustainable charitable work and enhance its developmental impact both within the UAE and abroad.

During its first meeting of 2026, chaired by His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and attended by board members, the Board reviewed reports from specialized committees, led by the Investment Committee. The Board examined plans for developing and investing in the Establishment’s real estate assets, considered a fundamental pillar for developing sustainable financial resources. The Board also reviewed the Establishment’s achievements during 2025, annual performance reports, and operational and strategic updates.

The Board approved a package of development plans aimed at enhancing financial sustainability and expanding humanitarian initiatives locally and internationally. This falls within the 2026 work plan and orientation to improve resource efficiency and increase the impact of charitable initiatives on beneficiaries.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti stated: "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Establishment, we are moving toward expanding and doubling the impact of humanitarian work locally and globally, establishing leading standards in institutional, innovative, and sustainable charity." He added that the sustainability of charitable work is achieved through the efficient management of all resources, noting that supporting and empowering the family is a core focus for 2026, in line with the UAE's "Year of the Family."

Al Basti indicated that the coming phase will focus on developing governance mechanisms, strengthening strategic partnerships, and adopting best practices in line with the UAE's trends in institutionalizing humanitarian work. The Board emphasized that developing investment assets is a strategic choice to ensure the continuity of charitable giving, independent of fluctuations.

The financial report revealed that AED 50.4 million was allocated to the health sector, providing eight major health services, including heart surgeries, cancer treatment, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, kidney dialysis, prosthetic devices, and the "Nabdats" initiative for children's hearts. This support aims to alleviate the burden on low-income patients and provide advanced healthcare.

In the educational sector, the Establishment allocated AED 33.5 million to support education, including paying school and university fees for eligible students within the UAE and supporting People of Determination. Internationally, support included providing educational tools, stationery, and school maintenance. In Africa, approximately 14,000 students benefit from 28 schools operated by the Establishment in 16 African countries.

In line with the 2025 "Year of Society" goals, the social sector was given top priority, with ten major services centered on family support. These services benefited 23,600 families within the UAE, including financial, living, and emergency assistance. Internationally, contributions spanned 9 Asian countries, 14 African countries, and 3 European countries, covering health, education, and social sectors, alongside the "Nabdats" initiative, building orphanages, food distribution, heating projects, and emergency relief.

The Board concluded its meeting by emphasizing the continued development of qualitative initiatives and expanding local and international partnerships to strengthen the Establishment’s position as a prominent arm of sustainable charitable work.