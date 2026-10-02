UAE

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed as Chairman of Al Wasl Sports Club, Butti bin Maktoum bin Juma named as Vice Chairman

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

By order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has been appointed Chairman of Al Wasl Sports Club.

The order also included the appointment of Butti bin Maktoum bin Juma as Vice Chairman of the club.