Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Marwan bin Ghalita as Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian Authority Board

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita as Chairman of the Dubai Humanitarian Authority Board, replacing Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree regarding the appointment and replacement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Dubai Humanitarian Authority”.

The decree stipulated the appointment of Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, replacing His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani.