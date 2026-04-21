Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED3b plan for Dubai beach development

UAE

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of Dubai has approved AED 3billion plan to enhance beach capacity by 170%.

"As part of our program to make Dubai the best city to live in the world by 2040 .. we adopted some time ago the Dubai plan to develop beaches worth 3 billion dirhams with the aim of increasing Dubai's beaches' capacity for tourists and visitors by 170%," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"I inspected one of the strategy's projects, which is the "Al Mamzar Beach Project" that is nearing completion to become the most beautiful beach destination for families in Dubai, capable of accommodating 7 million visitors annually and spanning an area of 4 million square feet," he further added.