Mohammed bin Rashid Attends UAE Government Annual Meetings

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, which took place in Abu Dhabi with the attendance of more than 500 government officials.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today I witnessed the UAE Government Annual Meetings, the largest national gathering of its kind. We are guided in our efforts by the spirit of the Union, and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, moving toward achieving our national priorities. UAE government teams work in harmony and with unwavering dedication to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in all sectors.”

During the event, which continues until Thursday, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed key activities and initiatives that aim to accelerate progress on national priorities, strengthen the UAE’s leadership in future-oriented sectors, and reinforce its influential position at the regional and global levels.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the ceremonies of the second editions of the UAE AI Award and UAE Order for Culture and Creativity.

He also attended a discussion panel for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, during which he outlined the emirate’s vision for human and comprehensive development.

As part of the event, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the “National Identity: Legacy and Responsibility” exhibition, which offers an interactive experience to showcase achievements of government entities and highlights the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and core national values.

He also visited the Pulse of the Nation space, designed to promote feelings of loyalty and belonging to the nation, as well as strengthen community and family ties through a series of interactive and innovative experiences.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 agenda featured the Ministerial Development Council meeting, which brought together, for the first time, ministers and senior officials from federal and local government entities across the UAE. Meetings for the Executive Councils in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah also took place.

As part of its agenda, the UAE Government Annual Meetings saw the launch of several initiatives including the AI Readiness Indicator, and an initiative to identify 1,000 applications of AI among others. The event also saw the launch of strategic partnerships aimed at fostering cooperation with universities and national academic institutions to drive institutional excellence.

The agenda also featured keynote sessions and national briefings which addressed key updates on major national priorities regarding ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, traffic congestion, realities of the UAE’s healthcare system and water security, as well as key regional and global shifts and the UAE’s readiness to navigate them.

A series of discussion panels within the Pulse of the Nation space brought together federal and local officials who discussed systems and policies that support the Emirati family and ensure its sustainability as a key pillar of comprehensive national development.

In an unprecedented move for the Annual Meetings, the UAE Government Media Office organised the UAE International Press Conference, which hosted several ministers and was attended by over 200 journalists and representatives of local, regional and international media outlets.