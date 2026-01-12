Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Honours Winner of the Educator Award at the 1 Billion Followers Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the winner of the Educator Award, the first award of its kind launched by the 1 Billion Followers Summit in partnership with TikTok.

A specialised jury panel selected three finalists, with Matt Green securing first place and receiving a $100,000 cash prize, in recognition of outstanding contributions to advancing digital learning and expanding access to knowledge.

The award ceremony took place during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creation economy. The Educator Award recognises content creators for advancing digital learning and delivering educational knowledge through innovative approaches with measurable social impact.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘Content for Good’, the three-day summit is being hosted in Dubai until 11 January at Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future. The event brings together more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, in addition to over 500 speakers whose combined audiences exceed 3.5 million followers worldwide.

Partners in development

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid said that the summit continues to play a positive role as a global platform that brings together creative minds, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the content creation economy and a home for initiatives that serve communities.

His Highness congratulated the winner and the participants of the Educator Award, praising their inspiring contributions that demonstrate how digital tools can be effectively harnessed to support education and develop innovative approaches aligned with societal aspirations and the needs of future generations.

His Highness also emphasised that good educational content is a cornerstone of community development and a powerful tool for empowering individuals.

His Highness said: “We believe that creators of good content are key partners in the development journey. Investing in innovative educational ideas is an investment in people.”

The Educator Award has drawn nearly 600,000 educational content creators from the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Around 108,000 participants met the award’s eligibility requirements and presented educational and entertaining content aimed at simplifying knowledge, encouraging learning, and generating positive societal impact. Contestants produced more than 320,000 video posts on TikTok under the hashtag #EducatorAward, showcasing a wide range of educational ideas and creative teaching methods.

Three finalists

Abdullah Annan, science content creator with 6.7 million followers on TikTok, went viral on the platform for his initiative, Science Street, a bridge between science and people taking knowledge to the streets, universities, schools, and institutions, long before it was common. He was driven purely by simplified science and curiosity.

The finalists included Dr. Amy Boyington and Matt Green. Boyington is a historian, author and content creator with 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Her first video was about the sumptuous interiors at the Louvre Museum in Paris and soon doing green screen videos with her talking about anything and everything from history.

Green is a TikTok creator, broadcaster and author. He turned science subjects to his students in the classroom into memorable, easy to understand 30 second raps, using chart-topping soundtracks. He has 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

Finalists also included Dr Amy and Abdullah Annan.

Inspiring future generations

The Educator Award aims to support and encourage creators to deliver inspiring educational experiences that modernise learning concepts and motivate younger generations to pursue knowledge and creativity.

The award covers themes including science and innovation, school education, personal development, humanities, and business and finance, contributing to more accessible, engaging, and relevant learning.

The award reflects the summit’s commitment to supporting innovative educational content, highlighting the growing role of content creation in building communities, empowering youth, and promoting lifelong learning on a global scale.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials and a prominent group of content creators and experts participating in the summit.