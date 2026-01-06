Mohammed bin Rashid Chairs UAE Cabinet, Reviews National Achievements Over the Last 20 Years

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired a Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi. In the meeting, we have reviewed the Cabinet's achievements over the past 20 years. During that journey, the Federal government, through 16,000 resolutions, thousands of work teams, and with budgets exceeding AED1.1 trillion, has managed to reshape the structure of the governmental work in the UAE. Our government has made strides in streamlining government services, updating legislation, modernising all types of infrastructures, including technology, investment, digital, and legal frameworks, and transitioned to a new phase of developmental work."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, "Under the leadership of my brother, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our country’s journey has become a role model of development. The UAE is currently leading the world in more than 280 development indices related to citizen well-being, education, health, and housing. We are also ranking at the top thanks to our trade and economic relations, our global standing in artificial intelligence, space industries, sovereign assets, our ability to attract the best talent, and our position as an economic hub connecting East and West."

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “We decided, 20 years ago, to aim for the first place… some doubted… However, today - thank God - the UAE has become a model of development that other countries are imitating. Moreover, we are exporting this model to over 55 countries around the world. Excellence will continue under the umbrella of the Union. With the guidance of the leader of the Union, Mohamed bin Zayed, our future will be even better. We are full of hope and optimism. We assure our glorious People that a good life, of further excellence, pride, and glory, is yet to come for the future generations, God willing.”

The Cabinet meeting has reviewed the 20-year journey of achievements since H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assumed the role of Prime Minister on 5 January 2006. The journey featured many turning points, including developing the culture of government work through the application of several models, and work systems that drove crucial changes in doubling progress, enhancing national gains, and advancing the global standing of the UAE and its influence globally.

Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, spanning 20 years, from 2006 to 2025, the government's journey has witnessed achievements, successes, pioneering work models and systems. It has reached exceptional milestones, establishing an inspiring development model for government work. This model aims to accelerate and multiply growth and development across various sectors.

The most prominent of these initiatives and work models included the launch of the UAE Government's first Comprehensive Strategy in 2007, and the Government Performance System launched in 2008. This laid a new foundation for government work based on scientific planning and performance measurement. Subsequently, strategic planning cycles were launched, each with specific timeframes, in line with the development of the federal government's financial budgets. So far, six strategic cycles have been implemented in the federal government.

In 2011, the UAE Vision 2021 was launched, aiming to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by its Golden Jubilee. This was followed in 2014 by the launch of the National Agenda for the UAE Vision 2021, which served as a roadmap for achieving this vision. In 2016, the National Agenda's executive teams were launched, and in 2017, the government launched the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, a long-term vision for sustainable development and enhancing the readiness of future generations. The vision spans one hundred years and focuses on investing in advanced education, a sustainable economy, and national identity to ensure the UAE's global leadership by its centennial. In 2020, the government launched the "Preparing for the Next 50 Years" project, a national consultative programme designed to plan the next fifty years of the UAE's.

In 2021, a new methodology for government work was launched to accelerate achievements and prioritize objectives. This methodology focuses on short-term transformative projects, grants greater authority to ministries and federal entities, and is guided by the "Principles of the 50" in mapping its new governmental course. It emphasizes a shift to a faster and more pragmatic work style that keeps pace with global changes.

In 2022, the "We Are the UAE 2031" plan was launched. It focuses on the first ten-year agenda for implementing the UAE Centennial 2071, and presents a new vision and national action plan through which the country continues its development journey for the next decade, focusing on social, economic, investment, and developmental aspects.

The Federal Government launched several other initiatives during the last 20 years, It launched the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program in 2006, the first UAE Government comprehensive strategy in 2007, the UAE Government Leaders Programme and hosted the Global Agenda Councils in 2008. In 2009, the UAE established the Emirates Competitiveness Council, launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award and the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

The Emirates Government Service Excellence Program was launched in 2011. The year 2012 saw the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Learning Initiative, followed by the inception of the World Governments Summit. The UAE Government Annual Meetings was launched in 2017. In 2018, the UAE launched the Regulations Lab, and 2019 saw the launch of the Arab Government Excellence Award.

Artificial Intelligence has been a key focus of the UAE Government, established as a foundational pillar through several initiatives. The UAE appointed the world's first AI minister in 2017 and launched a national strategy to accelerate its adoption across all sectors.

In a globally pioneering move, the UAE government has established in2025 the world's first Regulatory Intelligence Office, designed to transform the legal ecosystem from one of static texts into a dynamic legislative framework powered by artificial intelligence.

The government also launched the UAE legislation platform, which is the first unified digital platform for all federal and local legislation. The platform contains over 2,500 laws and regulations, and attracts an average of one million visits per month. During this period, the government also adopted more than 350 national policies, strategies and programmes in various sectors.

Ranking first globally on the Efficiency of Government Spending index, the UAE government spending exceeded AED1.1 trillion in the last two decades. During this time, the government budget has grown by 167%, from less than AED27 billion in 2006 to AED 90 billion in 2026.

Education received the largest portion of government expenditure with an allocation of over AED170 billion. The health and prevention sector received more than AED60 billion, social development programmes were supported with over AED 100 billion, and over AED55 billion was dedicated to citizen housing programmes.

The UAE’s real GDP scored a 94% growth, from AED 918 billion in 2006 to over AED1.77 trillion in 2024. Non-oil foreign trade experienced an unprecedented surge of 599%, from AED 415 billion in 2006 to around AED3 trillion in 2024. Similarly, non-oil exports saw an extraordinary increase of 1827%, jumping from AED 29 billion in 2006 to AED 559 billion in 2024.

The UAE labour market has witnessed remarkable developments over the past twenty years. In the last five years, the number of labour market establishments has grown by 45.76%, while the total workforce has increased by 101.76%, the skilled workforce by 49.92%, and women's participation in the labour market by 101.92%.

The Cabinet meeting also highlighted the UAE's exceptional rise in international competitiveness rankings, the result of collaborative efforts across federal and local governments teams, as well as public and private sector institutions, all guided by the nation's leadership.

The UAE has successfully ranked first in 279 international indicators, and ascended into the top five countries in 525 global indicators. Furthermore, the UAE now ranks among the top 10 countries in 738 global indicators.

Also on the Cabinet's meeting agenda was a discussion of the National Plan for Inscribing Cultural Heritage Elements on UNESCO Lists for 2026-2036. The plan is designed to register national cultural heritage elements, thereby enhancing the UAE’s cultural standing, preserving its heritage, and reinforcing its identity.

The Cabinet reviewed the 2024 results of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031. Key achievements include an increase in hotel establishments and hotel rooms, reaching 1,252 and 217,000, respectively.

The Cabinet reviewed updates to the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031. Relevant teams will begin developing supporting studies and policies, focusing on green government procurement, creating incentives for the circular economy sector, and establishing programmes for water management and reuse, among other proposed actions. The UAE Cabinet has also approved a new policy to enhance healthcare for the People of Determination. The policy focuses on providing them with comprehensive, high-quality, and personalised healthcare throughout their lives.

The Cabinet approved the formation of the Higher Committee to oversee the National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing. Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, members of the committee include the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Minister of Economy and Tourism, Minister of Justice, the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and heads of state security departments and federal authorities. The committee will operate under the mandate of Federal Decree-Law No. (10) of 2025, which governs the UAE’s response to these financial crimes.

The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the UAE Circular Economy Council, chaired by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. The Cabinet has also approved the Guidebook for Sustainable Digital Services in the federal government. The guidebook aims to promote the adoption of renewable energy, leverage advanced technologies like AI and cloud computing, and integrate eco-friendly practices into IT operations.

In international affairs, the Cabinet has ratified two key agreements: one with the Republic of Tajikistan concerning air services between and beyond their territories, and another with the Slovak Republic on economic cooperation. Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the negotiation and signing of 21 other international agreements and MoUs.