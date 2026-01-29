Mohammed bin Rashid Discusses Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments With Pakistani President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met today in Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, with His Excellency Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting, which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, focused on bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation across various areas of mutual interest to serve the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting also addressed regional and international issues, with both sides highlighting their commitment to supporting global stability and fostering cooperation for security and sustainable development.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Pakistan, building on the long-standing historical ties between the two countries and reflecting the UAE’s vision of fostering cooperation and closer ties with nations worldwide.

During the meeting, the President of Pakistan underscored the importance of the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, praising His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s role in advancing bilateral cooperation and commending the commitment of both sides to enhancing their partnership in economic and developmental fields to serve the shared interests of the two friendly nations.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; as well as a number of other Sheikhs and senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari; Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party; Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the eldest daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari; Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Pakistan’s Interior Minister; Asim Hussain, Presidential Advisor; Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE; and Brig. Sajid Akbar, Military secretary to President of Pakistan.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of His Highness’s gathering with dignitaries, business leaders, and senior government officials. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed his commitment to constructive dialogue with the business community and strengthening public-private partnerships. Discussions during the gathering focused on boosting the business environment, improving government efficiency, and advancing the nation’s vision for a prosperous and sustainable future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also met with top-performing graduates of the Zayed II Military College, commending their outstanding performance and achievements. He lauded their discipline and competence, stressing that investing in national talent is key to shaping the country’s future and enhancing its defence capabilities.

His Highness also met with top graduates of the Dubai Police Academy, praising their remarkable achievements and acknowledging the crucial role of educational and security institutions in developing national leaders capable of maintaining security and upholding the rule of law.