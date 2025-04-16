Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of the Federal Artificial Intelligence Programme

Government of Dubai Media Office – 16 April 2025: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of a new cohort of the Federal Artificial Intelligence Programme, which included over 100 participants. The graduation ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Graduates of the latest cohort presented 27 graduation projects, each centred on practical strategies for training in AI systems and leveraging data to address real-world challenges faced by various entities. These projects spanned a diverse range of focus areas, including enhancing productivity and operational efficiency, developing solutions tailored for hearing-impaired individuals among the People of Determination, improving university success rates, and creating tools to detect and raise awareness about crimes on social media platforms.

Since its launch, the Federal Artificial Intelligence Programme has graduated more than 370 professionals from more than 100 government and private sector entities. Throughout the programme, participants have developed a wide range of innovative projects focused on artificial intelligence and its practical applications. By equipping them with advanced skills and fostering creativity, the programme has enabled participants to turn their ideas into impactful solutions that contribute to improving performance across various sectors—benefiting from the UAE’s world-class technological infrastructure.

The programme is also a key initiative aimed at advancing the UAE government's vision and strategic objectives, fostering a future that strengthens the country’s leadership in the global technological arena. It achieves this by empowering exceptional national talent, providing them with cutting-edge tools and knowledge, and offering opportunities to engage with the latest global trends in artificial intelligence.

