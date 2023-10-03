Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree forming Board of Investment Corporation of Dubai, chaired by Hamdan bin Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (40) of 2023 pertaining to the formation of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will serve as a Vice Chairman of the Board.

Other members of the Board include: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh; and Helal Saeed Al Marri. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani will also serve as the Managing Director of ICD.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

