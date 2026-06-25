Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Dubai Judicial Institute Board formation

UAE

New board chaired by Counsellor Essam Al Humaidan as Decree No. 17 of 2026 comes into effect

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (17) of 2026 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute, chaired by His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan.

According to the Decree, the Board members include Dr Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi; Dr Lowai Mohamed Khalfan Belhoul; Counsellor Khalifa Rashid bin Deemas Al Suwaidi; Dr Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar; Abdul Moneim Salem bin Suwaidan; and the Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.