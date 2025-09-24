Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum Begins in Dubai

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum kicks off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum is the premier annual gathering bringing together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai, with a focus on future transformation in leadership and management to establish best practices and best realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of making Dubai the world’s best city.



Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the forum embodies the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and reinforces his pioneering approach to cultivating leaders capable of driving sustainable progress across various sectors.



Continuous transformation

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum convenes over 1,000 of Dubai's leaders and a select group of global experts to discuss realising His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision of making Dubai the world's best city. This forum embodies His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's core belief that leadership is a continuous process of transformation, and that Dubai does not stand still; but strives continually for greater achievements and ongoing progress.”



His Excellency Al Gergawi added: “This forum acts as a powerful catalyst for Dubai's next chapter of transformation, empowering new leaders to drive this change. It fosters collective thinking and unified decision-making aligned with Dubai’s direction and priorities as visualised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision. This vision prioritises empowering people, building the future economy, developing tomorrow's cities, and leveraging technology for an exceptional quality of life. Inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's leadership philosophy, the forum's outcomes will provide a roadmap for every leader across every sector and in every entity, to ensure continued excellence and reinforce Dubai's global leadership in sustainable development and positive transformation.”



Rich agenda

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum features a rich agenda of discussions, workshops, and strategic dialogues led by global experts in management and leadership.



His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi opens the forum with a speech entitled: "Why the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum?". The forum will also host 5 key ‘Majlis’ meetings addressing several vital aspects of leadership.



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will open the Cultural Identity & Media Leaders Majlis, addressing Dubai's identity and cultural presence. This Majlis includes a session by Simon Anholt, Founder of Good Country & Nation Branding Expert, entitled "The Story We Don’t Have To Tell," and a workshop entitled "The Memory To Come: Dubai as It Should Be Told."

His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, will open the Dubai Economy Leaders Majlis, focusing on economy, investment and finance, and showcasing enablers of Dubai’s competitiveness. It features a session by Eric Palomaa, Director of the Hess Center for New Frontiers Center for Strategic and International Studies, on "Economic Transformations in the Decade Ahead" and a workshop on "How Do Economists Think?".



His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), will open the Future City Leaders Majlis, which focuses on smart, human-centric cities. This Majlis includes a session entitled "Roadmap To The Cities Of The Future," by Umberto Fugiglando, Head of Research Strategy & Partnerships, Senseable City Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a workshop, "How Do We Design A Futuristic City?".

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, will open the Social Cohesion Leaders Majlis, which focuses on building a strong, cohesive society built on a basis of quality of life and social prosperity. The Majlis features the session titled "What Sparks Life in Cities?" by Andrew Tuck, Editor-in-Chief of Monocle magazine, and a workshop on "How Can Dubai Enable Thriving Lives?".

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, will open the Dubai Technological & Digital Leaders Majlis, focusing on digital transformation and AI, the future of services and cyber security. This Majlis includes a session on "Technology & Digital Transformations in the Decade Ahead" by Yury Maksimov, Co-founder of Cyberus and Positive Technologies and a workshop on "Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

Dr. Tasha Eurich, Organisational, Psychologist and NYT best-selling author will lead a session entitled "How to Lead from Within?" and a Masterclass on "Awareness for Everyone: The System to Go Fast, Far & Together."



Todd Henry, renowned author and expert in leadership and management, will lead a session on "How to Lead For A Lasting Impact."



The world’s best city

The forum will host a main session entitled ‘Turning Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Vision into the World’s Best City’, featuring His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Eng. Marwan Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); and His Excellency Omar Bushahab, Director General of Dubai Land Department.



Another dialogue will address ‘The Philosophy of Trade in Dubai’, featuring His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Chairman of the UAE Banking Federation ; and His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar. Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills.



The forum will also host the graduation ceremony for participants in the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development programmes.



The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum aims to cultivate new leaders inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's leadership, provide a platform for knowledge exchange, and enhance strategic thinking and decision-making.

