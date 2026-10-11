Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum to bring together 1,000 leaders in Dubai

UAE

Annual gathering to explore leadership, innovation, future readiness and institutional excellence under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the forum aims to promote advanced leadership practices and provide an interactive platform bringing together strategic leaders, experts and academics.

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum will begin on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together 1,000 government and private sector leaders from across Dubai.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the forum aims to promote advanced leadership practices and provide an interactive platform bringing together strategic leaders, experts and academics.

The event seeks to support the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to build a world-class leadership ecosystem capable of anticipating future opportunities and responding to change through innovation, agility and speed of execution.

The forum also aims to institutionalise Sheikh Mohammed's leadership philosophy by translating it into a sustainable operational framework that supports performance excellence and enhances quality of life.

Participants will discuss Dubai's achievements, future priorities, upcoming initiatives and major projects, while exploring ways to strengthen integration among government entities and support the emirate's global competitiveness.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of MBRCLD, said the forum represents a practical application of Sheikh Mohammed's vision of developing exceptional leaders capable of creating a distinctive model of development based on foresight, proactive planning and effective implementation.

Al Gergawi said the pace of global transformation requires leaders who can anticipate future trends and translate vision into tangible results with speed, resilience and efficiency.

He added that the forum reinforces cooperation between the public and private sectors and strengthens the institutional integration that underpins Dubai's regional and global competitiveness.

The forum will also honour the recipient of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal, the highest leadership distinction awarded within the Government of Dubai.

The medal was launched during the previous edition of the forum by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It aims to promote leadership development and empower second-line leaders within government entities.

The programme includes panel discussions, workshops and keynote sessions focused on the future of institutional leadership, transformational projects and Dubai's strategic priorities.

The agenda also features a series of Leadership Majlis sessions examining future economic trends, growth and innovation, future cities, urban management, smart infrastructure and Dubai's global position across economic, media, knowledge and humanitarian sectors.

The forum will host a number of internationally recognised speakers and experts in leadership and human development.

It will also witness the graduation of a new cohort of leaders from MBRCLD programmes, the launch of leadership initiatives and projects, and the signing of partnerships and memoranda of understanding with government entities and international academic institutions.

Since its establishment, MBRCLD has worked to advance leadership development in line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision of investing in people as the foundation and ultimate goal of sustainable development.