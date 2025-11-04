Mohammed bin Rashid Marks UAE Flag Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the UAE Flag Day celebration held at The Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The ceremony was organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with DIFC.

During the ceremony, His Highness, joined by 150 students from schools across Dubai, raised the UAE flag in front of The Gate Building, which featured a striking 15-storey artwork paying tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum during their historic meeting at the late Sheikh Zayed’s farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai. This image formed the centrepiece of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, organised by Brand Dubai for the second consecutive year.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE flag will always represent pride, dignity, and progress, reflecting the nation’s development under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and with the support of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, continuing the path established by the Founding Fathers at the inception of the Union.

Sheikh Mohammed also reflected on the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed and the late Sheikh Rashid, noting that the values they instilled formed the foundation of the Union and created a developmental and humanitarian model admired worldwide. He also emphasised that national progress is the responsibility of every individual and that belonging to the country is expressed through work, conduct, and achievement. Sheikh Mohammed also noted that the nation-building journey continues under the leadership of His

Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, resulting in a Union that is today stronger, more stable, and more prosperous, with its flag standing as a lasting symbol of dignity, unity, and progress.

Sheikh Mohammed added that the UAE flag represents national unity, sovereignty, and identity, inspiring citizens to strive for excellence in all fields, from economy and education to space and innovation, and serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Zayed and Rashid in shaping a nation that embraces progress, peace, and humanity.

The UAE Flag Day was launched in November 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as an annual national celebration. Observed on 3 November, the initiative honours the UAE flag as a symbol of sovereignty, unity, and national pride, reflecting the values of belonging and the nation’s continuous journey of progress and development.

The UAE Flag Day marks the start of the National Month campaign, from 3rd November until Eid Al Etihad on 2nd December 2025, the campaign aims to commemorate national occasions in a way that captures their true significance, while inspiring pride in the nation’s journey and providing an opportunity for the people of the UAE to express loyalty to its leadership.