Mohammed Bin Rashid Meets With Fujairah Crown Prince In Dubai

UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Their Highnesses exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying for the continued prosperity, security and stability of the UAE and its people.

The meeting discussed key national development priorities, efforts to enhance quality of life, and support for vital sectors in line with the UAE’s future goals.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of continued cooperation and closer coordination among the emirates to advance national development and strengthen the UAE’s global stature.

The meeting also highlighted the values of solidarity, mutual support and community cohesion reflected during the Holy Month of Ramadan.