Mohammed bin Rashid Meets With GCC Secretary General

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during the first day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which commenced Tuesday and runs for three days under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The meeting explored avenues for coordinated Gulf action and the strengthening of integration across economic, development, and government sectors, in line with the visions and directives of GCC leaders. The meeting emphasised the importance of boosting the region’s preparedness for future shifts while enhancing its ability to transform challenges into sustainable development opportunities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing the framework of Gulf cooperation, strengthening institutional partnerships among GCC states, and promoting the exchange of government best practices. Through these concerted efforts, the UAE seeks to enhance government performance, optimise service delivery, and achieve further progress and prosperity for Gulf societies.

His Excellency Jasem Al Budaiwi expressed his appreciation for the crucial role of the UAE in strengthening the Gulf cooperation framework, a reflection of the visionary leadership that places regional integration at the core of its strategic priorities.

His Excellency also commended the UAE’s efforts in organising the World Governments Summit, underscoring its role as a leading global platform for enhancing international cooperation and generating a positive impact on societies and the future of government work.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and more than 150 governments. It also convenes more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, and over 700 chief executive officers of leading global institutions and companies, in addition to more than 6,250 attendees.