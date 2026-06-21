Mohammed bin Rashid on Father's Day: We are what they planted, what they made, and what they built

UAE

Mohammed bin Rashid reflects on values, sacrifices and lasting impact of fathers in heartfelt tribute

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recalled the virtues of fathers and their journey on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recalled the virtues of fathers and their journey on the occasion of Father’s Day.

In a post on his official account on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “On Father’s Day… we remember their virtue… we remember their lives and their journey… we are what they planted… we are what they made and built… we are what they left behind… May God have mercy on them… and may God protect those who remain of them.”