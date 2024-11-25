Mohammed bin Rashid opens second ordinary session of FNC's 18th legislative chapter

On behalf of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, opened today the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC). The opening ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, dignitaries, civic and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.

The opening ceremony began with a reading of Federal Decree No. 163 of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, calling the FNC to convene for the second ordinary session of its 18th legislative term on November 25, 2024.

Saqr Ghobash, the FNC Speaker, delivered a keynote address in which he expressed his gratitude to the leadership for their unwavering support of the FNC. He emphasised that this support has been instrumental in enabling the council members to fulfill their responsibilities effectively and significantly contributed to the UAE assuming the Presidency of the Arab Parliament.

Ghobash also highlighted the leadership's commitment to empowering citizens, reflected in the declaration of UAE Education Day, celebrated annually on 28 February to foster excellence in future-focused fields.

He reaffirmed the FNC's commitment to fulfilling its constitutional and parliamentary duties in full collaboration with the UAE government, dedicated to serving the nation, its people, and its leadership. He highlighted the shared dedication of all authorities and institutions to strive for the country's progress and citizens' welfare.

