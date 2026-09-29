UAE

In a message from his new book ‘The Letters’, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to the UAE’s Founding Father as his teacher, leader and inspiration for four decades

The message is part of His Highness's new book, 'The Letters', which brings together 26 messages addressed to his children, family, team, the people of the UAE and the wider world, drawing on nearly six decades of public service and leadership.

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a heartfelt letter to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, describing the UAE’s Founding Father as his teacher, leader and inspiration for four decades.

The message is part of His Highness's new book, 'The Letters', which brings together 26 messages addressed to his children, family, team, the people of the UAE and the wider world, drawing on nearly six decades of public service and leadership. The Arabic edition is due to be available in major UAE bookstores from October 1, followed by the English edition on October 15.

Titled “A Letter to Zayed”, Sheikh Mohammed posted on his official X account and said: "A Message to Zayed ... A message to my teacher, my leader, and my inspiration across four decades of my life.

"A message to my father.. and the father of the Emiratis.. the father of leaders and presidents.. and the father of orphans and the poor.. Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who added to his life the lives of millions.. and remains with us among the immortals through his wisdom and sagacity. My message to you, my father Zayed: The Emirates has grown.. and it still resembles you."