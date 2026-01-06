Mohammed bin Rashid Presides Over Swearing-in of 35 Judges Appointed to Dubai Courts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in of 35 Emirati judges appointed to Dubai Courts during a ceremony held at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

The judges took oath in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the newly inducted judges all success in fulfilling their responsibilities, emphasising the judiciary’s vital role in safeguarding rights, upholding the rule of law, and adhering to the principles of impartiality and integrity, which constitute the core of the judicial mission.

His Highness affirmed that an independent and impartial judiciary is a cornerstone of societal stability, helping build public trust in institutions while acting as a bulwark protecting the rights and ensuring the dignity of each member of the community. A strong judiciary contributes to the creation of a safe and harmonious society, which in turn promotes the comprehensive development process.

For their part, the new judges expressed their deep gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his wise counsel and the trust reposed in them, affirming their commitment to performing their duties with utmost integrity and fairness.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.