UAE
Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolence call from Mohammed bin Salman on death of Ahmed bin Rashid
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia expressed his condolences during a phone call
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai received condolences from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during a phone call.