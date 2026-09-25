Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince on the death of Ahmed bin Rashid

UAE

A high-level Saudi delegation conveyed condolences at the Zabeel Majlis in Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, received condolences at the Zabeel Majlis in Dubai from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The condolences were conveyed to His Highness by a high-level Saudi delegation. Picture credit: GDMO

The condolences were conveyed to His Highness by a high-level Saudi delegation.