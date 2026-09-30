UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree reconstituting Dubai Supreme Committee for Fiscal Policy, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (24) of 2026 pertaining to the reconstitution of the Supreme Fiscal Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Committee. Members of the Committee include: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and His Excellency Essa Abdulfattah Kazim.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.