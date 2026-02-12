Mohammed bin Rashid Reviews Elite Units at UAE SWAT Challenge Finale

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the final day of competitions of the seventh UAE SWAT Challenge, held at the Al Ruwayyah training ground in Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said: “We commend the outstanding performance of all participating teams and the professionalism and discipline they demonstrated. We also appreciate the leading role of Dubai Police in hosting and organising this event. The organisational excellence reflects the UAE’s and Dubai’s ability to deliver high-quality world-class events.”

“This challenge highlights the importance of preparing qualified personnel who can make sound decisions in difficult situations and work as one team. We saw this clearly in the outstanding performance of all participants, and we look forward to the continued growth of this event,” he added.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, accompanied His Highness during the visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed witnessed the final competitions, including the Obstacle Challenge, and met with the leaders of participating international police teams and women’s teams. He welcomed them to Dubai and praised the championship’s outstanding organisation and its role in strengthening the exchange of expertise and international cooperation among police and security agencies.

This year’s UAE SWAT Challenge brought together 109 teams from tactical and special police units representing 48 countries from around the world. The event was attended by senior officers and team leaders from six continents, reaffirming the UAE’s growing global standing as a leading platform for hosting major security and specialised events.

Recognised as the largest competition of its kind globally in the field of tactical and special units, the challenge comprised five main events: the Assault Challenge, Hostage Rescue, Officer Rescue, the Tower Challenge, and the Obstacle Challenge. Collectively, these competitions simulated real life operational scenarios that demanded speed, strength, precision, and teamwork, enhancing operational readiness and advancing the capabilities of police personnel in addressing diverse security challenges.

The UAE SWAT Challenge has grown into a world class platform that goes well beyond competition. It brings together security professionals from around the globe to share experience, learn from one another, and present the latest methods and technologies used in rapid response and crisis management.