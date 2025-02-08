Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of housing project for citizens in Al Khawaneej 2

His Highness directs the swift completion of the allocation and handover procedures for residential units

Development features 1,050 residences with a range of housing options tailored to citizens’ needs

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the progress of a housing project for citizens in Al Khawaneej 2 during a visit to the area. The visit reflects His Highness’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life and wellbeing of Emirati families.

During the tour, His Highness directed the swift completion of the allocation and handover procedures for the residential units, in line with approved regulations and requirements. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that suitable housing for citizens remains high among Dubai's development priorities.

His Highness's directives are part of broader efforts to accelerate urban and infrastructure projects that provide world-class services and amenities, enhancing citizens' well-being and supporting Dubai’s sustainable growth. These initiatives align with the emirate's economic and social agendas and the Dubai 2033 Plan, which are aimed at securing a stable and prosperous future for its citizens.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed by His Excellency Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, on the Al Khawaneej Villas complex in Al Khawaneej 2. The development features 1,050 residences with a range of housing options tailored to citizens’ needs, including single, twin, and townhouse villas for those eligible for housing loans from the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. As a model neighbourhood, the project reflects Dubai’s commitment to enhancing quality of life across all communities.

His Highness also reviewed key aspects of the project, including its emphasis on green and open spaces and seamless neighbourhood connectivity to enable safe, convenient mobility without relying on vehicles. The briefing also highlighted the incorporation of sustainable construction elements in line with global best practices. Additionally, the project prioritises landscaping of roads and pedestrian pathways, along with essential public facilities and service outlets to meet residents’ daily needs.

His Excellency Omar Bu Shehab highlighted that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is implementing His Highness’s directives to create integrated residential environments that meet citizens’ needs for comfort and security. The Establishment is also developing future housing solutions in fully serviced communities, designed to meet global urban planning standards. A dedicated centre has been set up to streamline villa allocations, offering financial services, housing guides, and partnerships for telecom and furniture, with special offices for senior citizens and people of determination. The allocation process has been digitised through the ‘Emirati’ platform on the Dubai Now app.

The Al Khawaneej 2 housing project features three modern residential models and a comprehensive range of community facilities, including a commercial and service center, pedestrian and cycling tracks, a park, playgrounds, and a nursery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum previously approved a historic AED65 billion housing budget for Emirati citizens in Dubai, for the period until 2040. This decision underscores the leadership’s commitment to the housing sector and their mission to provide a sustainable, supportive housing environment. The initiative is aligned with Dubai’s distinctive development and urban model, which aims to provide a high quality of life for its residents and strengthen the emirate’s status as one of the world’s best cities to live in.



