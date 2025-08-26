Mohammed bin Rashid's Charity Gets a New Name

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (36) of 2025 amending the name of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment” (MBRCH) to the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment”.

According to the Decree, the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity and Humanitarian Establishment”, established under Decree No. (13) of 1997 and its amendments, as a non-profit foundation serving the public interest, shall henceforth be known as the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment”.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and overseen by its Supreme Chairman, works in coordination with relevant government authorities and international organisations when needed. The Establishment carries out charitable and humanitarian programmes and initiatives, including establishing, managing, or supporting projects and centres in the UAE and abroad covering various spheres including development efforts, culture, social welfare, education, health, religion, and other related fields, in line with the Board of Trustees’ approved directives.

Pursuant to the Decree, the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment” also supports health programmes, including disease prevention and access to medicines, and provides financial assistance and support to patients in need. It also extends support to students, educators, and educational institutions both in the UAE and abroad, and assists families with limited income or facing urgent financial needs, helping to promote social stability. The Foundation also organises and participates in relief efforts, delivering essential aid to those affected by disasters or crises at home and abroad.

As per the Decree, the Establishment is subject to the legislation and policies enforced by the The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, as well as their rules and policies, provided these do not conflict with the provisions of this decree. This includes, in particular, Law No. (12) of 2017 regulating non-profit organisations in Dubai, Decree No. (9) of 2015 on fundraising in Dubai, Decree No. (9) of 2022 subjecting public interest entities created by legislations issued by the Ruler of Dubai, to the regulatory supervision and control of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Executive Council Resolution No. (26) of 2013 pertaining to charitable associations, Quran memorisation centres, and Islamic institutions in Dubai.

This Decree replaces Decree No. (13) of 1997 establishing the MBRCH, along with its amendments.

Decree No. (49) of 2023 on the Supreme Chairman of the MBRCH and Resolution No. (29) of 2023 on the re-formation of the Board of Trustees of the Establishment shall remain in effect. Decisions issued under Decree No. (13) of 1997 shall continue to apply to the extent they do not conflict with Decree No. (36) of 2025, until new decisions are issued to replace them.

This Decree is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.