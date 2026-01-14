Mohammed bin Rashid to Attend Great Arab Minds 2025 Ceremony at Museum of the Future

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will honour the six winners of the Great Arab Minds Award 2025 on Thursday at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The ceremony, marking the third edition of the largest award of its kind in the Arab world, will be attended by the winners’ families, as well as academics, diplomats, officials, scientists, and specialists from a range of sectors. Members of the Higher Committee of the Great Arab Minds Initiative, the Nominations Committee, and the specialised committees for each of the award's six categories will also be present.

The event will receive wide coverage from local, Arab, regional, and international broadcast, print, and digital media.

During the ceremony, six winners will be honoured: Professor Majid Chergui in the Natural Sciences category, Professor Abbas El Gamal in the Engineering and Technology category, Dr Nabil Seidah in the Medicine category, Professor Badi Hani in the Economics category, Dr Suad Amiry in the Architecture and Design category, and Professor Charbel Dagher in the Literature and Arts category.

Honouring the winners of the Great Arab Minds Award, which has become known as the "Arab Nobel," aims to encourage them to continue their scientific, cultural, and creative contributions in fields that drive human and civilisational progress.

The award also presents Arab youth with leading examples across Medicine, Natural Sciences, Economics, Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Design, and Literature and Arts, encouraging them to build on these achievements and strengthen the Arab region's contribution to development and human civilisation.

The ceremony will take place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai for the third consecutive year, which serves as the official headquarters of the Great Arab Minds Initiative. The museum also hosts a permanent research and knowledge centre that supports award recipients by helping expand the reach and impact of their scientific, creative, and intellectual work.

The Great Arab Minds initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to recognise pioneers, innovators, and ambitious individuals whose work opens new horizons for Arab societies and humanity across key fields.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Great Arab Minds initiative, said that honouring Great Arab Minds represents recognition of Arab achievement in knowledge, science, and creativity, and its contribution to the advancement of societies and human civilisation.

“The Great Arab Minds initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the most comprehensive strategic initiative of its kind. It not only honours outstanding Arab minds, but also highlights their achievements and encourages governments, sectors, and institutions to invest in their research, innovation, and intellectual and creative output," he said.

Al Gergawi added, “Guided by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, the Great Arab Minds initiative continues, for the third consecutive year, to spotlight distinguished Arab figures who have achieved global distinction in their fields. Their journeys serve as a source of inspiration for millions of young people across the Arab world, encouraging them to turn promising ideas into reality, take an active role in development, and strengthen Arab participation in knowledge, research, culture, and urban development.”

The ceremony marks a key milestone for the Great Arab Minds Award, reflecting the stature it has attained as the “Arab Nobel,” which recognises Arab achievement, highlights its contributions, and showcases the capabilities and potential of Arab talent to the region and the world.