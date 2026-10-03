Mohammed bin Rashid to the Dubai community: We have created ...

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares a message to Dubai’s community, highlighting the city as a global home for humanity and life, and a model experience that inspires the world

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a message to the Dubai community, its residents, visitors and admirers, quoting a passage from his book “Letters”, and stressing that Dubai is a home for the world, a home for humanity and a home for life.

His Highness said in the message:

A message to the Dubai community

A message to the people of Dubai, its residents, its visitors and its lovers.

We have created a beautiful city, a harmonious community and a model experience for the world.

Dubai is a home for the world, a home for humanity and a home for life.

Dubai is a great human experience that inspires all people.

In this letter, which I am writing based on what experience has taught me, I wanted to lay out seven rules for life in Dubai.