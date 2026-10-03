Mohammed bin Rashid to the Dubai community: We have created a beautiful city and a model experience for the world
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares a message to Dubai’s community, highlighting the city as a global home for humanity and life, and a model experience that inspires the world
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a message to the Dubai community, its residents, visitors and admirers, quoting a passage from his book “Letters”, and stressing that Dubai is a home for the world, a home for humanity and a home for life.
His Highness said in the message:
A message to the Dubai community
A message to the people of Dubai, its residents, its visitors and its lovers.
We have created a beautiful city, a harmonious community and a model experience for the world.
Dubai is a home for the world, a home for humanity and a home for life.
Dubai is a great human experience that inspires all people.
In this letter, which I am writing based on what experience has taught me, I wanted to lay out seven rules for life in Dubai.