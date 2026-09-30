Mohammed bin Rashid to new generation: ‘Keep your eyes on the sky, your roots in the ground’

UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said he sees a new world in the eyes of the next generation and urged young people to build on the values and principles of their forefathers

The book 'The Letters', which represents the second part of 'Lessons from life' and includes a collection of messages based on his experiences over nearly six decades in public service and serving the nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has addressed a message to the new generation as part of his book 'The Letters', the second part of 'Lessons from life'.

In his message, His Highness said: “To the generation that will lead change… to the generation that will write the new history of the future… I dedicate this message to you.”

His Highness expressed his optimism in a generation that has more tools, greater energy and stronger capabilities, calling on young people to build on the past and hold firmly to the values, morals and principles of their forefathers in a world where transformations are accelerating and change is measured in days.

His Highness concluded his message: “My children and grandchildren… We see a new world in your eyes, we see a great renaissance in your dreams, and we see our nations, carried on your shoulders, reaching new heights.

“Keep your eyes on the sky, your roots in the ground, and your ambitions soaring into space. May God protect you, grant you success and watch over you.”