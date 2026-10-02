Mohammed bin Rashid to Rashid bin Saeed: ‘I see you every day in Dubai and in the dreams of its generations’

UAE

In his book, Letters, Sheikh Mohammed wrote to his father: “I see in Hamdan your closeness to people, in Maktoum your calmness and determination, and in Ahmed a heart like yours, carrying the concerns of the nation”

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, addressed a message to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, as part of his book “Letters,” which brings together 26 messages addressed to his children, family, team, the people of the UAE and the wider world, drawing on nearly six decades of public service and leadership.

The Arabic edition is due to be available in major UAE bookstores from October 1, followed by the English edition on October 15.

His Highness said in his message:

“To my first teacher, my first leader, and my first inspiration, Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The ruler, the judge, the engineer, the merchant, the reformer, the administrator, and the economist. A message to you, the present absent one. A message to you as I see you every day in Dubai, in its streets, projects, ports, and markets, in its spirit, its tolerance, and in the dreams of its generations. A message to you, who are present in the prayers of its children, the dignity of its citizens, the simplicity of its people, and the greatness of its achievements. A message to you, who are present in its dawn, and its early mornings, in its sea and its creek. In its desert that carries your simplicity and kindness, the breadth of your heart, and your dreams.

I used to see you, my father, on your travels, always carrying a small compass to guide you to the direction of the Qibla at prayer time. I wanted to tell you, my father, that your compass is still with us... showing us the direction, determining our orientation, and preserving the path towards the goal you set for Dubai. The compass is still with us, father. We remember the good done for people as you commanded us, we rule with justice as you advised us, and we show mercy to people as you directed us. The compass is still with us, father... in building projects, welcoming dreamers, and developing services for the comfort of citizens and residents. The compass is still with us, father... in supporting our merchants, raising the level of our dreams, and building the glory of our country.

Life has taught me many things, father, during my journey over six decades, but I learned the greatest and most important lessons from you. I learned from my father that there is no hope for the unjust ruler in God’s mercy, no glory for the one who is deceived by power and forgets the rights of the common people, and no prosperity except in the trust between the ruler and the ruled. I learned that there is no place for arrogance, nor for whims or neglecting duties, nor for ignoring people's demands.

My father taught me that a man’s word is his honour, so I do not like hypocrisy, hypocrites, those who claim to know, and flatterers. My father taught me that religion is love, mercy, tolerance, and mutual understanding among people, and that the generous person is the one who honours people, and the mean person is the one who is arrogant towards God’s creation.

I learned from my father that a leader does not raise his voice. I saw the calmness of his voice, the simplicity of his demeanour, and the depth of his gaze, so I knew that greatness does not require much noise.

My father taught me that the early hours of dawn are the greatest and best times for making decisions, reflecting on various topics, and following up on important projects. My father taught me good planning, foresight, avoiding waste, and utilising resources - however few they may be - to maximise the impact on the country and its people. My father taught me that credibility with partners, companies, banks, institutions and governments is Dubai’s true currency. There is no compromise on it and no leniency with anyone who tries to undermine it.

My father and leader... every achievement that has been accomplished after you has something of you in it, and every new dream that we pursued is an extension of your dreams, and every line that we wrote in the glory of our country is part of your book.

I wish you could see your grandchildren today, father.

I follow Hamdan and I see in him the passion of beginnings, the spark of breakthroughs, and the enthusiasm of great ideas. I follow Hamdan and I see in him your closeness to people, your simplicity with creation, and your compassion for the people of Dubai. I follow Hamdan and I see in him Rashid's spirit, Rashid's tolerance, and Rashid's heart.

If you had seen Maktoum, my father, you would have seen in him your calmness that hides determination, strength, ambition, and perseverance. You would have seen in him a manliness and responsibility that could bear mountains. If you had seen Maktoum, my father, you would have seen him as you are: a man of few words, deep thought, and great achievement.

If you saw Ahmed bin Mohammed, you would see in him a heart like yours, carrying the concerns of the nation and its message. Your influence on them has spread, Father, as far as the light of dawn spreads in the sky, and as the energy of life flows in the earth.

You are still present with us through your thoughts, ideas, values, morals, and descendants. You are still present with us and you will remain. May God have mercy on my father, that noble and honourable man.”