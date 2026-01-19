Mohammed bin Rashid Visits World of Coffee Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the fifth edition of World of Coffee Dubai, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 18th January and runs until 20th January 2026.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, toured several pavilions displaying a wide range of exhibits.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was apprised by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, about the scale and impact of the exhibition. Organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), World of Coffee Dubai 2026 brings together more than 2,100 exhibiting companies and brands from 78 countries, marking the largest and most internationally diverse edition of the exhibition since its launch.

Providing tremendous opportunities for the sustained growth of an economic sector focused on one of the world's most widely traded products, the coffee industry creates significant economic value and the exhibition is a key platform bringing diverse industry stakeholders together under a common umbrella. An estimate provided by statista.com puts the global coffee sector’s projected revenue for 2026 in the vicinity of $495.70 billion. Spanning various stages of the value chain, from cultivation and production to distribution and consumer markets, the exhibition showcases a wide variety of equipment used in coffee processing, roasting, and brewing.

Significant demand

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, on the continued growth of World of Coffee Dubai over five editions. Since its launch, the exhibition has expanded significantly in scale and international participation, growing from a regional platform into a globally recognised meeting point for the specialty coffee industry. The 2026 edition spans more than 20,000 square metres, reflecting sustained growth driven by rising demand across the Middle East and North Africa.

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 reflects growing global interest in specialty coffee and Dubai’s role as a hub connecting producing countries with international buyers and manufacturers, bringing together leading producers, equipment manufacturers, roasters, and traders from both established brands and emerging markets. The exhibition features three live coffee auctions, international championships, workshops, and educational programmes, alongside extensive trade and networking opportunities for industry professionals.