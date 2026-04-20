Mohammed bin Rashid's message to students: We are a nation that does not pause in the face of challenges

UAE

As students return to in-person learning across schools and universities in the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared his message on X

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai affirmed that the UAE is continuing its educational and developmental journey without interruption, noting that challenges have never been an obstacle to continuing learning or driving the wheel of development.



He said in a post on his X account: "Our sons and daughters resume in person learning today across all universities and schools, following a period in which our education system demonstrated exceptional resilience and maintained full continuity despite the challenges faced across the region.

"My message to our students is clear: we are a nation that does not pause in the face of challenges. We never stop learning or teaching. Our progress does not slow, and our development does not stall. We are a nation that believes in you and builds its future with you, alongside you, and for you."