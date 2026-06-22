MoHAP sets out national roadmap to eliminate HPV-related diseases

UAE

Discussions examined international best practices and lessons drawn from successful global experiences in vaccination, early detection and public awareness.

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organised a dialogue session on the UAE’s policies to eliminate cervical cancer, bringing together a distinguished group of experts and specialists in public health, vaccination, obstetrics and gynaecology, oncology and health economics, alongside a number of strategic partners.



The session was attended by Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Department; Dr. Laila Al-Jasmi, Head of the Communicable Diseases and Immunisation Department; Dr. Huda AlAbdouli, Consultant at the MoHAP; Dr. Sara Al Dallal, President of the Emirates Health Economics Society at the Emirates Medical Association (EMA); and Prof. Bettina Borisch, CEO of the World Federation of Public Health Associations, in addition to experts and specialists from health authorities.



The session explored national efforts and future plans to eliminate HPV-related diseases. Discussions also examined international best practices and lessons drawn from successful global experiences in vaccination, early detection and public awareness, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to preventing cervical cancer and advancing public health outcomes.



Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila affirmed that the session forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts, alongside its partners, to strengthen preventive healthcare systems, advance evidence-based health policies, and support national initiatives aimed at reducing HPV-related diseases.



She noted that eliminating cervical cancer remains a key public health priority, driven by expanding vaccination programs, widening access to early screening, and raising public awareness of the importance of prevention. She added that the UAE continues to develop policies and initiatives that protect community health and support a sustainable prevention-centered healthcare model aligned with international best practices.



The event agenda featured a series of specialised scientific sessions that explored future directions for eliminating HPV-related diseases, as well as the UAE’s progress in screening and vaccination. Sessions also addressed cervical cancer treatment and the vital role of public awareness in strengthening prevention efforts and encouraging adherence to vaccination schedules.



Participants further discussed the key determinants of vaccination coverage for HPV immunisation programmes and solutions to improve access among target populations.



The session also reviewed Sweden’s experience, international best practices, lessons learned and innovative approaches in this field.



Discussions also explored ways to develop a national roadmap supporting vaccination, early detection and health awareness programmes, while strengthening the integration of health policies, governance and innovation in preventive healthcare.