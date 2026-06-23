MoHESR announces updates to next-generation scholarship system for future-ready national talent

UAE

The move marks a significant advancement in the national scholarship system.

The resolution establishes a comprehensive governance framework for scholarships, covering all phases of the study abroad journey. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced the Cabinet’s approval of a new resolution on scholarships and financial allowances for students sent on scholarships by the Ministry or by a scholarship decision issued by it.



The move marks a significant advancement in the national scholarship system. The decision supports the development of skilled national talent empowered to lead priority economic sectors and future-focused industries.



The resolution reflects the Ministry’s commitment to modernising the UAE’s scholarship ecosystem, enhancing investment in national human capital and aligning educational opportunities with future workforce needs. It also strengthens support for priority specialisations and skills, helping prepare talent to drive sustainable national growth in future economic sectors.



The resolution establishes a comprehensive governance framework for scholarships, covering all phases of the study abroad journey from eligibility and the selection of destinations, universities and academic disciplines to admissions, as well as mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation and measuring outcomes.



It also strengthens the alignment of scholarships with labour market needs and future economic priorities, ensuring that the scholarships programme supports high-impact fields and contributes to sustainable national development and the creation of a knowledge-based economy.



The resolution introduces a comprehensive package of financial, academic and social benefits that enables scholarship students to focus on their studies and achieve academic excellence. The package includes monthly stipends, priority specialisation allowances, tuition coverage, travel tickets, health insurance, graduation allowances and academic excellence incentives, as well as additional support for scholarship recipients and their families.



The resolution further enhances existing student support by increasing the study readiness and settlement allowance to Dh30,000 and expanding selected healthcare and living benefits. These enhancements contribute to a more stable and rewarding scholarship experience throughout students’ academic journeys.



The scholarship programme currently supports around 500 students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at leading universities worldwide. The resolution strengthens the connection between scholarship pathways and national economic priorities, building on the Ministry’s recent partnerships with more than 10 national institutions across key sectors to align academic specialisations with labour market needs and support graduates’ career pathways.



These partnerships span strategic sectors including energy, aviation, industry and human resources.



The new resolution reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing a world-class scholarship system that combines academic excellence, strategic investment in national talent and alignment with future economic needs, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for empowering future-ready talent.