MoHRE confirms 30 June deadline for private sector Emiratisation targets

UAE

Non-compliant companies to face fines as ministry urges firms to meet first-half 2026 requirements

The ministry called on targeted companies to benefit from the Nafis platform, which provides access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati job seekers across various specialisations.

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reaffirmed that 30th June is the final deadline for private sector companies with 50 workers or more to meet their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2026.

Under the UAE's Emiratisation programme, targeted companies are required to increase the number of Emiratis in skilled jobs by 2 percent annually, with a 1 percent increase required in the first half of the year and the remaining 1 percent in the second half.

The ministry called on targeted companies to benefit from the Nafis platform, which provides access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati job seekers across various specialisations.

Emiratisation policies are a fundamental pillar for achieving the UAE's economic ambitions and pioneering strategies for the future, MoHRE asserted, stressing that these policies will continue to move forward and remain a national priority.

The ministry cited partnership with the private sector as an essential element that plays a pivotal role in achieving meaningful progress on Emiratisation policies, enhancing competitiveness and sustainable growth, and encouraging Emirati citizens to actively participate in the labour market.

MoHRE expressed confidence in companies’ ability to meet their obligations amid the UAE’s continued economic expansion and growth across business sectors.

Companies achieving outstanding Emiratisation results will continue to benefit from incentives, including membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which offers discounts of up to 80 percent on MoHRE service fees and priority access to government procurement opportunities.

MoHRE is set to begin imposing financial contributions on non-compliant companies starting from 1st July 2026, amounting to AED10,000 per month (AED120,000 annually) for each position they fail to fill with an Emirati citizen.

Warning

The ministry warned against attempts to manipulate Emiratisation targets and resort to 'fake Emiratisation' schemes, which are treated as serious labour market violations. It highlighted its pioneering digital and field inspection system, noting its ability to detect transgressions and violations, which will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law and applicable legislation.

The ministry called on members of the public to report violations through its call centre at 600590000, mobile application, or website.