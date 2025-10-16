MoHRE Launches 'Eye' AI System at GITEX Global

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) launched its AI-powered system “Eye” during its participation at GITEX Global 2025, marking a significant advancement in accelerating work permit issuance by automatically processing applications and minimising the need for human intervention except in exceptional cases.

The “Eye” system streamlines administrative procedures and reduces human error by deploying an AI Agent to verify documents required for work permits. The system analyses documents such as personal photos, passports, and academic certificates to ensure their accuracy and authenticity.

Rashid Hassan Al Saadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Services at MoHRE, said, “The system forms part of a broad portfolio of digital transformation and AI initiatives that elevate the standards of government services and pioneership. The system reflects the ministry’s high level of digital readiness, our leading role in supporting ambitious national directives, and our commitment to advancing innovation and AI applications across all labour market fields.”

He noted that “Eye” provides tangible added value to work permit services by accelerating transaction completion, reducing operational costs, and ensuring high-quality document submissions, therefore improving the overall customer journey.

In addition to the “Eye” system, MoHRE is showcasing a range of innovative digital transformation projects at GITEX 2025, including the Work Bundle, Ask Data, Forecasting Future Jobs and Skills, Smart Safety Tracker, and the MoHRE smart application.