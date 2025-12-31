MoHRE Raises Minimum wage for Emiratis in Private Sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced an increase in the minimum wage for Emiratis employed in the private sector to AED6,000 per month, effective 1st January 2026.

This also allows establishments that employed Emiratis prior to the specified date to adjust their salaries to meet the new minimum wage by 30th June 2026.

In a press statement, the Ministry clarified that the new minimum wage for Emiratis in the private sector applies to new citizen work permits, as well as those being renewed or amended starting from 1st January 2026.

Khalil Ibrahim Al Khouri, Under-Secretary of Labour Market & Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, emphasised that the increased minimum wage for Emirati talent in the private sector falls within the framework of the Emiratisation strategy, which adopts a phased approach to raising the minimum wage of citizens in the private sector.

He explained that the strategy began with a minimum salary of AED4,000, followed by AED5,000, and now to AED6,000 per month, effective as of 2026. This gradual adjustment is designed to reflect prevailing market wages based on the nature of the job, and to allow private sector establishments sufficient time to implement these staggered salary increases.

He also called on establishments to amend the employment contracts of Emirati employees in line with the new minimum salary before the set deadline of 30th June 2026, noting that the minimum salary for all Emiratis working in the private sector must be AED6,000 by that date.

He added that several measures would be implemented against non-compliant establishments starting 1st July 2026, including disqualifying citizens whose salaries remain unadjusted from contributing to Emiratisation targets for establishments covered by relevant policies, as well as suspending new work permits for such establishments until salaries comply with the new minimum wage.

Al Khouri lauded private sector establishments for their unwavering commitment to Emiratisation targets and policies since their implementation, noting that this dedication has been significantly bolstered by the Nafis programme, and particularly its digital platform, which features a wide pool of qualified Emirati talent ready for available roles, in addition to the various incentives and benefits offered by the Ministry to establishments fulfilling their Emiratisation objectives.