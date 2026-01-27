Motorists Warned of Low Visibility Caused by Fog on Wednesday Morning

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of fog formation and reduced horizontal visibility, which may at times drop to near zero, over some inland and coastal areas, particularly western regions, from 1:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
NCM urged motorists in the UAE to exercise caution while driving, follow traffic safety guidelines and adhere to designated speed limits to ensure public safety.
