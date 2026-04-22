MyDubai Communities: How to find events, groups and things to do in Dubai

UAE

Dubai’s digital platform that helps residents and visitors discover communities, join events and connect with like-minded people across the city.

MyDubai Communities marks a new phase in the evolution of the popular #MyDubai initiative, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan in 2014. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pexels

You’re never alone or bored for long in Dubai. The bustling city makes it easy for you to belong. With MyDubai Communities, finding your favourite space or people is just a click away.

What is MyDubai Communities?

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the launch of MyDubai Communities in April last year.

This digital platform gives citizens, residents and visitors the opportunity to explore and participate in a wide range of activities happening around the city. Think of it as a social hub that unites diverse communities – from arts and culture, to sports, wellness and various professional backgrounds.

MyDubai Communities marks a new phase in the evolution of the popular #MyDubai initiative, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan in 2014. It was created with the aim of creating inclusive spaces around the city and online, to foster collaboration, belonging and shared experiences.

This initiative further aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities in terms of standard of living. With MyDubai Communities, every individual has the opportunity of supporting Dubai’s social vision, and contributing to a vibrant, collaborative community.

How do I access it?

You can visit the website https://mydubaicommunities.com, or follow the initiative on social channels: @mydubaicommunities on Instagram and TikTok.

How does it work?

The MyDubai Communities website is your starting point for browsing, joining, and even listing your own community. The platform is home to 149 unique communities, and counting. You can find what you’re looking for in two ways – by browsing through its Communities or Events sections.

Events

The Events tab provides a calendar view or map view of all the upcoming activities and events listed by communities on MyDubai Communities. From volleyball on Kite Beach to a book club in Downtown Dubai, there are hundreds of events across diverse categories to choose from.

Several filters are also available, to customise and streamline your search. You can sort events by category, subcategory, and location.

Communities

The website features the following community categories and subcategories:

Technology: Artificial Intelligence

Support: People of Determination

Networking: Meet up, Motherhood

Environment: Sustainability

Creativity: Theatre, Book Club, Photography, Comedy Show and Workshops

Motors: Cars, Bikes

Education: Mentorship

Science: Astronomy

Wellness: Meditation, Yoga

F&B (Food and Beverage): Coffee

Adventure: Nature Exploration, City Guides

Sports: Cycling, Running, Kite Surfing, Triathlon, Padel Tennis, Fitness, Walking

Clicking on a subcategory takes you to communities that are actively running right now. You can ‘star’ a community to be informed about its upcoming events, and stay updated with its latest posts and community highlights.

Discover more information on each community by reading the description, the name of the person who leads it, and what kind of membership requirements are involved. Some offer paid membership, while others are free. For instance, the ‘Coffee with an Expat’ networking community restricts membership to women and is a paid initiative. On the other hand, the ‘Super Car Majlis Dubai’ motors community is open to both men and women, and does not require you to pay for membership.

Once you have found the community you’re looking for, the website directs you to the community’s social channels, where you can interact with them, or sign up directly.

Can I list my own community?

If you want to highlight your own community, you are welcome to do so on MyDubai Communities. Listing a community is completely free.

The website offers a place to showcase your community's impact to a wider audience, connect with like-minded people, and enhance engagement on your group’s social channels.

However, note that it is strictly prohibited to sell commercial products or services on the platform. MyDubai Communities’ purpose is community discovery and engagement, so communities found violating this policy may be reported and removed from it.

In order to list your own community, you will first need to check if it is eligible, before following the steps for registration.

Step 1: List your community

First, make sure your community has been running for at least six months and has at least 50 members. The community should regularly be hosting events and activities, to qualify.

If your community meets the above criteria, you can register on the MyDubai Communities website as a Community Lead. While each community can only have one lead, there is no limit to the number of managers you can assign.

Step 2: Verify your details

Next, provide all the necessary information to verify yourself and your community. You will be asked to provide your community’s name and category, describe its focus and purpose, provide proof of activity (such as links to existing social media accounts, past event photos, and active WhatsApp groups that prove your group has 50+ members), and set up an event calendar.

Step 3: Promote your community and events

Once approved, you can list your events and leverage the platform to expand your reach and promote upcoming activities.