Nafis Programme extended until 2040

UAE

Under the directives of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed announces the extension

Abu Dhabi: In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), announced the extension of the Nafis programme until 2040.

The announcement reflects the leadership's commitment to sustaining Emiratization programmes, creating an attractive and stable work environment for Emirati citizens, and cementing their role as a key partner in the UAE's comprehensive economic and social development journey.

The ETCC Board of Directors convened today, Monday, 6 April 2026, at Qasr Al Watan, where it approved a package of updates to the Nafis programme in alignment with the Year of Family 2026. Central to these updates is the expansion of the Children's Allowance for Emirati beneficiaries, removing the previous cap on the number of eligible children, in line with the nation's drive to empower the family as the cornerstone of society.

Salary support

The package further introduces a salary support programme for children of Emirati mothers who are themselves employed in the private sector, and a salary support programme for wives of Emirati citizens working in the private sector, reflecting the leadership's commitment to strengthening family stability and enabling all segments of society to play an active role in the labor market.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness presided over the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme, organised by the ETCC in collaboration with the UAE Government Leaders Programme at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The 25 graduates completed a comprehensive programme of interactive workshops, delivered both in person and virtually, featuring direct engagement with leaders and specialists across a range of sectors. Participants had the opportunity to draw on the experience and expertise of these industry figures, with the programme designed to cultivate innovation and creativity, and to equip graduates with the knowledge to apply contemporary practices in the workplace.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour said: "In implementation of the directives of His Highness the President, we are extending the Nafis programme until 2040, making it a cornerstone in empowering our national talent and preparing them to meet the challenges ahead. This ensures the sustainability of the UAE's economic and social advancement and strengthens our nation's competitiveness on every front."

'People are the nation's greatest asset'

H.H. added: "This extension speaks to the strategic importance of Nafis as a national instrument for advancing Emiratization, deepening collaboration between the public and private sectors, and providing a dynamic and stable work environment for our citizens. It is grounded in a firm belief that people are the nation's greatest asset, and in our unwavering commitment to developing national talent, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, and investing in people as a lasting source of strength for the UAE's standing among the world's leading nations."

H.H. continued: “Today, we are also proud to witness the graduation of the second cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme, a milestone that embodies the nation's deep-rooted approach to investing in people as its true wealth and the architects of its future. It reflects a national vision that prepares qualified Emirati leaders to contribute meaningfully to the development of the private sector and the broader national economy, further cementing the UAE's position as a global benchmark in talent development and creating opportunity."

H.H. further emphasised the importance of unified efforts across all government and private entities in support of national talent development. He underscored the nation's commitment to building an innovative and agile work environment, cultivating a culture of excellence in the labor market, and a sustained investment in people, the cornerstone of the UAE's comprehensive development and a source of enduring strength for its standing among the world's leading nations.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the ETCC, said: "Since its launch in September 2021, Nafis has delivered results that have exceeded every target we set. But these achievements are just the beginning. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we remain firmly committed to pressing forward, towards a future worthy of the UAE, its leadership, and its people. We will not stop striving until every ambition is realized." He also confirmed that further details of the new programmes and initiatives, including their terms and conditions, will be announced in due course.

Graduation

Al Mazrouei added that the graduation of the second cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme marks a defining moment in the journey of national talent empowerment, reflecting sustained and deliberate efforts to develop Emirati leaders capable of making a meaningful contribution to the growth and long-term competitiveness of the private sector.

The extension of the Nafis programme reaffirms its standing as one of the nation's most impactful programmes for Emirati talent empowerment, a status built on nearly five years of tangible results.

To date, the programme has contributed to the employment of more than 176,000 Emirati nationals, of whom 152,000 are active Nafis beneficiaries working across 32,000 establishments as of the end of March, surpassing the programme's original target ahead of schedule.

These figures speak to the programme's effectiveness in supporting the stability of Emirati citizens in the private sector and elevating the competitiveness of national talent, in full alignment with the nation's priorities and future vision.

In the areas of women's empowerment and family support, Emirati women have made a remarkable presence in the private sector, accounting for 74% of total programme beneficiaries, while more than 38,000 children have been supported through the Child Allowance Scheme. The programme has also significantly broadened its geographic reach across the UAE.

On the training and development front, approximately 3,500 Emirati nationals have benefited from the National Healthcare Programme, while around 7,700 have completed the Kafa'at, Khebra, and training for employment programmes, all part of Nafis' sustained drive to strengthen the readiness of national talent and align their capabilities with the evolving demands of the future labor market.

The Nafis programme was launched in September 2021 with a five-year budget of AED 24 billion, aiming to place 170,000 Emirati nationals in private-sector employment. It was introduced under the UAE Government's second package of the Projects of the 50, a national initiative designed to strengthen the economy and deliver a transformative leap in the UAE's development journey.