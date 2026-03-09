Nahyan bin Mubarak Witnesses 'Zayed Humanitarian Day' Commemoration

UAE

WAM - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the “Zayed Humanitarian Day” event organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Presidential Court.

The event marked the commemoration of the 19th day of Ramadan each year, honouring the enduring humanitarian legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision established the United Arab Emirates as a global symbol of generosity, compassion, and humanitarian action.

The event aims to reinforce the social and humanitarian values inspired by the life and legacy of Sheikh Zayed and to draw inspiration from his charitable and humanitarian approach, which has positioned the UAE as a beacon of generosity and humanitarian values, extending its helping hands to peoples around the world in times of hardship and crisis.

The evening was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority; Dr. Omar Habtour Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah; Ali bin Al-Sayyid Abdulrahman Al Hashemi, Advisor for Judicial and Religious Affairs at the Presidential Court; as well as distinguished scholars who are guests of His Highness the UAE President.

Also in attendance were Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre; Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Director General of the AWQAF Authority; Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, along with a number of senior officials, dignitaries, and a large audience.

The ceremony, held at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. This was followed by a speech by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, who spoke about Sheikh Zayed’s enduring approach of moderation and tolerance, noting that it translated values into institutions, compassion into lasting humanitarian action, and wisdom into balanced governance — making moderation a way of life and a model for statecraft.

He also emphasised that the wise leadership of the UAE, under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has demonstrated exceptional capability and efficiency in addressing challenges with wisdom and resilience, safeguarding the nation’s security and reinforcing stability in the region. He affirmed that moderation remains a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s development, strengthening society and promoting peace and stability.

Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Abdel Ghani, one of the scholars who are guests of the UAE President also addressed the gathering, noting that commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day represents a reflection on profound human values that the world needs more than ever amid ongoing challenges and conflicts.

He stressed that the day serves as a reminder that compassion is the foundation of civilization, generosity is a universal language understood by all, and serving humanity is among the highest forms of devotion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani also shared remarks recalling several memories and experiences with Sheikh Zayed during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. He highlighted several developmental initiatives led by Sheikh Zayed, including the construction of dams across the UAE to preserve rainwater and support agricultural and livestock development. More than fifty dams were built, alongside efforts to regulate fishing activities and establish legal frameworks to preserve marine resources for future generations.

He also referred to Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian and developmental contributions beyond the UAE, including the reconstruction of the historic Ma’rib Dam in Yemen and the development of a road linking Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt, among many other lasting humanitarian initiatives.

In his address, Dr. Omar Habtour Al Derei emphasised that the legacy of Sheikh Zayed represents a moral constitution and guiding light from which the UAE derives wisdom, courage, trust, and humanitarian responsibility in all circumstances.

He also highlighted that the message recently conveyed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came at a critical time to reaffirm the nation’s enduring values and strengthen the pillars of reassurance and awareness within Emirati society.

Dr. Al Derei outlined four key pillars derived from the legacy of the Founding Father. The first is wisdom, which has become a defining characteristic of the UAE’s leadership as it confidently advances with a clear vision and deep trust in the capabilities of its people.

The second pillar is that the UAE is a nation of security and stability, built upon the dedication of loyal men and women who safeguard and defend it. The third pillar affirms that both citizens and residents are a trust, highlighting the unity and awareness demonstrated by the UAE’s diverse community in supporting the leadership and defending the nation with sincere words and responsible actions. The fourth pillar emphasizes emerging from challenges stronger and more united, noting that the UAE has consistently transformed crises into opportunities for progress and development.

The event concluded with a special segment reflecting the noble values that have been passed down through generations of Emiratis.

The performance symbolised the loyalty of the grandchildren of Zayed to the Founding Father and their allegiance to the wise leadership. In this blessed month, attendees raised sincere prayers asking Almighty God to grant the late Sheikh Zayed His vast mercy, to protect the UAE, its citizens and residents from all harm, and to guide the President of the UAE and the wise leadership toward continued prosperity, security, and progress for the nation.