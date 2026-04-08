National Human Rights Institution monitors impact of Iranian attacks in UAE

UAE

The visits covered vital facilities, healthcare institutions and residential areas

These visits come as part of the Institution’s commitment to exercising its mandate to monitor human rights conditions and enhance their protection across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), headed by Dr Salem Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Institution, conducted field visits to a number of sites across the UAE to monitor the impact of the Iranian attacks, which directly violate a range of fundamental rights guaranteed under international human rights law.

The visits covered vital facilities, healthcare institutions and residential areas, as part of the Institution’s role in promoting and protecting human rights.

During the visits, the delegation reviewed efforts to provide essential services to affected individuals, as well as measures aimed at ensuring community safety and reinforcing response, in line with relevant human rights standards, ensuring the protection of fundamental rights and the preservation of human dignity.

These visits come as part of the Institution’s commitment to exercising its mandate to monitor human rights conditions and enhance their protection across the UAE.