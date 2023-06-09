NCM Report: Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies to Category 1, No Impact Expected on UAE

The United Arab Emirates National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a report on the tropical situation in the Arabian Sea, highlighting the development of a tropical cyclone named Biparjoy. Currently classified as a Category 1 cyclone, Biparjoy is centered in the central region of the Arabian Sea at latitude 15 degrees north and longitude 66.3 degrees east.

According to the NCM, the wind speeds around the center of Biparjoy range from 135 to 145 kilometers per hour, with convective clouds forming around the depression, leading to rainfall. However, the NCM assures that the cyclone's current position does not pose any threat to the UAE, with no impact expected over the next five days.

Numerical models and reports from the regional hurricane monitoring center indicate that Biparjoy is expected to maintain its strength as a Category 1 cyclone over the next 24 hours. The cyclone's projected path will take it towards the north-northeast direction in the Arabian Sea. The wind speeds around the center are anticipated to increase between 140 to 155 kilometers per hour, while the cyclone's movement is relatively slow at 4 kilometers per hour.

The NCM advises residents and seafarers in the region to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and follow any instructions or warnings issued by the authorities. While Biparjoy is not expected to impact the UAE directly, it is crucial to remain vigilant and prepared during the cyclone's progression.

The UAE NCM continues to closely monitor the tropical cyclone and will provide further updates as necessary. Residents are encouraged to visit the NCM's official website or use their mobile application for real-time information and guidance regarding weather conditions.

As always, the NCM emphasizes the importance of public safety and reminds everyone to take necessary precautions during severe weather events.

